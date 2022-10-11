How is Fisker Inc.’s (NYSE: FSR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $7.37 in the most recent trading day, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed at 6.96, down -5.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6295470 shares were traded. FSR reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 7,500 shares for $10.30 per share. The transaction valued at 77,250 led to the insider holds 6,850 shares of the business.

Zuklie Mitchell bought 5,000 shares of FSR for $56,775 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 80,226 shares after completing the transaction at $11.36 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Huhnke Burkhard J., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 6,639 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 73,009 and left with 14,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22097.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.60M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.35, compared to 53.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.31% and a Short% of Float of 31.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.48 and $-1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.64. EPS for the following year is $-1.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106k, up 55,947.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,505.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.