I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Deere & Company (DE).

The price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) closed at 359.68 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $356.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366312 shares were traded. DE reached its highest trading level at $365.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $355.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $396.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $396 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Howze Marc A sold 4,019 shares for $373.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,979 led to the insider holds 17,321 shares of the business.

Stone John H sold 17,145 shares of DE for $74,084,689 on May 26. The President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst now owns 21,087 shares after completing the transaction at $4321.07 per share. On May 26, another insider, Stone John H, who serves as the President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst of the company, sold 6,497 shares for $346.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,250,511 and left with 21,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $446.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 357.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 363.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DE traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 304.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.29M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DE is 4.52, which was 3.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.1 and a low estimate of $6.27, while EPS last year was $5.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.07, with high estimates of $7.37 and low estimates of $6.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24 and $22.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.35. EPS for the following year is $25.63, with 24 analysts recommending between $29.96 and $20.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.74B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.78B and the low estimate is $44.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.