I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Immunic Inc. (IMUX).

After closing at $3.96 in the most recent trading day, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at 6.20, up 56.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46762792 shares were traded. IMUX reached its highest trading level at $6.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On March 24, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $55.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on March 24, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Vitt Daniel bought 5,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 15,500 led to the insider holds 368,877 shares of the business.

Whaley Glenn bought 3,500 shares of IMUX for $10,658 on Jun 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,568 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On May 12, another insider, Muehler Andreas, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,850 and bolstered with 297,986 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 139.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.41, compared to 1.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.64 and a low estimate of $-0.84, while EPS last year was $-0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.55 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.5 and $-3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.86. EPS for the following year is $-3.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.13 and $-4.67.