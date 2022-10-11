IDYA (IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at 14.99 up 3.38% from its previous closing price of $14.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003374 shares were traded. IDYA reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $16 previously.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDYA has traded an average of 472.63K shares per day and 583.74k over the past ten days. A total of 47.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.58M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 4.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.72, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.67. EPS for the following year is $-2.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-3.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.94M, up 65.60% from the average estimate.