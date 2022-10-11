In spite of Pinterest Inc.’s (NYSE:PINS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at 24.65, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $25.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7194886 shares were traded. PINS reached its highest trading level at $25.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.27.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Morgenfeld Todd R sold 55,241 shares for $23.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,303,734 led to the insider holds 641,025 shares of the business.

Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares of PINS for $121,118 on Sep 12. The SVP, Products now owns 492,141 shares after completing the transaction at $25.47 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Gavini Naveen, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 4,756 shares for $23.34 each. As a result, the insider received 110,984 and left with 496,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINS traded 15.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 662.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 578.16M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 54.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $666.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $545.26M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.21M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.