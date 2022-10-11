In the case of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), what’s next?

The closing price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was 72.21 for the day, up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $71.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201823 shares were traded. DHI reached its highest trading level at $73.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.

On January 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.UBS initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,167 shares for $71.50 per share. The transaction valued at 154,940 led to the insider holds 3,378 shares of the business.

Hewatt Michael W sold 4,000 shares of DHI for $308,284 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 1,067 shares after completing the transaction at $77.07 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Odom Aron M., who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $77.72 each. As a result, the insider received 388,594 and left with 3,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $110.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.60.

Shares Statistics:

DHI traded an average of 2.95M shares per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 305.88M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 11.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.58 and a low estimate of $4.99, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.57 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.42 and $16.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.04. EPS for the following year is $14.46, with 22 analysts recommending between $18.16 and $11.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.45B to a low estimate of $10.02B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.11B, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.77B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.75B and the low estimate is $26.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.