In What Direction Will Clovis Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Goes From Here?

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) closed the day trading at 1.06 down -8.62% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1416324 shares were traded. CLVS reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Harding Thomas C. sold 6 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 8 led to the insider holds 3,683 shares of the business.

MUEHL DANIEL W sold 2,234 shares of CLVS for $2,681 on Sep 02. The now owns 99,161 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,234 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,681 and left with 288,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6865.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLVS traded about 5.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLVS traded about 2.16M shares per day. A total of 144.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 41.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.64 and $-1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-1.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $37.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.82M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246M and the low estimate is $151.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.