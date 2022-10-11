In What Direction Will Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (NYSE:DAL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was 29.42 for the day, up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $29.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10377552 shares were traded. DAL reached its highest trading level at $29.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.98.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $53.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Bastian Edward H sold 47,500 shares for $31.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,908 led to the insider holds 399,212 shares of the business.

Taylor David S bought 10,000 shares of DAL for $293,100 on Jul 14. The Director now owns 43,010 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On May 31, another insider, Smith Joanne D, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 7,704 shares for $41.48 each. As a result, the insider received 319,562 and left with 113,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.12.

Shares Statistics:

DAL traded an average of 10.87M shares per day over the past three months and 11.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 641.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 21.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.37 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.48B to a low estimate of $12.82B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.15B, an estimated increase of 53.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.58B, an increase of 32.80% less than the figure of $53.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.67B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.9B, up 64.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.48B and the low estimate is $47.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.