In What Direction Will Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) Stock Goes From Here?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed the day trading at 30.27 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $30.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4939013 shares were traded. W reached its highest trading level at $30.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of W, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Netzer Thomas sold 1,885 shares for $36.70 per share. The transaction valued at 69,180 led to the insider holds 54,676 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 4,294 shares of W for $157,719 on Oct 04. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 28,380 shares after completing the transaction at $36.73 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,833 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 67,326 and left with 163,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, W traded about 3.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, W traded about 3.81M shares per day. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Shares short for W as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 22.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.50% and a Short% of Float of 48.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.64 and a low estimate of $-2.11, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.63, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.24 and $-8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $-7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.