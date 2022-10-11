Invest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $5.54 in the most recent trading day, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at 5.10, down -7.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334311 shares were traded. KPTI reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KPTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,488 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 20,475 led to the insider holds 619,510 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,479 shares of KPTI for $18,196 on Sep 08. The President and CEO now owns 622,998 shares after completing the transaction at $5.23 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,314 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider received 10,367 and left with 626,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.71M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.70, compared to 15.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.77% and a Short% of Float of 27.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.8 and $-2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.11. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.04.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $35.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.14M to a low estimate of $31.3M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.64M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.23M, an increase of 52.10% over than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.