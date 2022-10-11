Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock clocked out at 267.85, up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $260.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302900 shares were traded. ODFL reached its highest trading level at $269.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $258.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ODFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $282.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 28, 2022, with a $282 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when CONGDON DAVID S sold 28,754 shares for $296.24 per share. The transaction valued at 8,517,957 led to the insider holds 780,815 shares of the business.

CONGDON DAVID S sold 6,246 shares of ODFL for $1,874,674 on Aug 02. The Executive Chairman now owns 809,569 shares after completing the transaction at $300.14 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, CONGDON DAVID S, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 25,525 shares for $351.82 each. As a result, the insider received 8,980,208 and left with 816,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $373.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 278.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 285.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ODFL traded 858.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 968.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 3.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, ODFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.31. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.32 and a low estimate of $2.9, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.15 and $11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.56. EPS for the following year is $12.21, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.36 and $9.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.01B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.