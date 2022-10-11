Is DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) closed at 24.65 in the last session, up 8.73% from day before closing price of $22.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090843 shares were traded. DICE reached its highest trading level at $24.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DICE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 814.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $38.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DICE traded on average about 410.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.01, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.6 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.6 and $-2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.14. EPS for the following year is $-3.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.53 and $-3.58.