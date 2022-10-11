Is Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) closed at 91.02 in the last session, up 0.81% from day before closing price of $90.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2142022 shares were traded. MNST reached its highest trading level at $91.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 05, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $98 from $100 previously.

On July 05, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on June 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $111 to $117.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,996 shares for $93.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,596,264 led to the insider holds 25,777 shares of the business.

KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,032 shares of MNST for $1,483,281 on Sep 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 19,433 shares after completing the transaction at $92.52 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, SACKS RODNEY C, who serves as the Chairman and Co-CEO of the company, sold 65,682 shares for $90.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,927,800 and left with 244,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $99.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNST traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 528.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 373.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.37B and the low estimate is $6.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.