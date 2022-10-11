Is The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed at 8.42 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173483 shares were traded. GEO reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 29, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 15, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEO traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.15M. Insiders hold about 4.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 19.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 29.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $561.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $562.59M to a low estimate of $560M. As of the current estimate, The GEO Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $561.18M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $555.8M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $551.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.