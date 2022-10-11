Is this a Prime Time To acquire 89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock

The price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at 7.82 in the last session, down -5.10% from day before closing price of $8.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172444 shares were traded. ETNB reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,995 led to the insider holds 7,782,669 shares of the business.

Waisbourd Ram sold 7,000 shares of ETNB for $39,900 on Feb 01. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, PALEKAR ROHAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $6.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,350 and bolstered with 45,845 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETNB traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 833.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-1.41, while EPS last year was $-1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.89, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.64 and $-5.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.92. EPS for the following year is $-3.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.19 and $-6.96.