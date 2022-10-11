Is this a Prime Time To acquire Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) stock

The price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) closed at 38.66 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $38.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257368 shares were traded. FNF reached its highest trading level at $39.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.64.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares for $40.83 per share. The transaction valued at 546,619 led to the insider holds 200,642 shares of the business.

SADOWSKI PETER T sold 22,500 shares of FNF for $919,231 on Aug 19. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 105,898 shares after completing the transaction at $40.85 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, HAGERTY THOMAS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,663 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 546,643 and left with 325,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $56.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNF traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.09M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNF is 1.76, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.14B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $12.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.