It’s a good day to be an Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock clocked out at 32.34, up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $31.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072754 shares were traded. VNOM reached its highest trading level at $33.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1251.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 7,200 shares for $32.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,321 led to the insider holds 862,800 shares of the business.

BX Guidon Topco LLC sold 7,200 shares of VNOM for $235,321 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 862,800 shares after completing the transaction at $32.68 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, BX Guidon Topco LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,993 shares for $32.63 each. As a result, the insider received 946,015 and left with 870,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNOM traded 534.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.88M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 962.47k with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, VNOM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.97.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $220.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $114.15M, an estimated increase of 93.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.82M, an increase of 72.50% less than the figure of $93.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $833.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.92M, up 65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $989M and the low estimate is $507.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.