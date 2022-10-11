It’s an appealing income play to consider ABB Ltd (ABB)

The price of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) closed at 24.99 in the last session, down -0.08% from day before closing price of $25.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283360 shares were traded. ABB reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ABB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has reached a high of $39.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABB traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Shares short for ABB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1.61M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABB is 0.88, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 41.30% for ABB, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.55B to a low estimate of $7.14B. As of the current estimate, ABB Ltd’s year-ago sales were $7.03B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.19B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.95B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.92B and the low estimate is $28.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.