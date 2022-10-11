It’s an appealing income play to consider Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

After closing at $0.40 in the most recent trading day, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) closed at 0.36, down -9.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0366 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302984 shares were traded. CEMI reached its highest trading level at $0.4125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3506.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7675.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CEMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.9 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.82M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.09M and the low estimate is $38.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.