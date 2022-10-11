It’s an appealing income play to consider Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

After closing at $3.25 in the most recent trading day, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at 3.00, down -7.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13275405 shares were traded. NKLA reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $3.68 per share. The transaction valued at 275,928 led to the insider holds 2,812,346 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $283,350 on Oct 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,812,346 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $3.53 each. As a result, the insider received 264,878 and left with 2,812,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9703.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 425.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.26M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.81, compared to 83.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.70% and a Short% of Float of 27.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.61 and $-1.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $547.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.