It’s an appealing income play to consider Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

The price of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at 92.53 in the last session, down -0.01% from day before closing price of $92.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425540 shares were traded. SPG reached its highest trading level at $94.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $142.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $141 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares for $89.29 per share. The transaction valued at 18,037 led to the insider holds 25,546 shares of the business.

Roe Peggy Fang bought 38 shares of SPG for $3,393 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 1,986 shares after completing the transaction at $89.29 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, STEWART MARTA R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 188 shares for $89.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,787 and bolstered with 9,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $171.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPG traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.00, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76. The current Payout Ratio is 101.40% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.