It’s an appealing income play to consider WW International Inc. (WW)

After closing at $3.63 in the most recent trading day, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed at 3.57, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1443954 shares were traded. WW reached its highest trading level at $3.6950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5402.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $18.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when WINFREY OPRAH sold 52,420 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,356,340 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

KELLY DENIS F bought 10,000 shares of WW for $104,179 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 70,921 shares after completing the transaction at $10.42 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, KELLY DENIS F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $9.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,219 and bolstered with 60,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $21.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7794.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.51M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 5.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $284.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $278.72M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $337.05M, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.