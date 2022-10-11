It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was 73.67 for the day, down -3.88% from the previous closing price of $76.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284995 shares were traded. CROX reached its highest trading level at $76.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.19.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Poole Michelle sold 7,320 shares for $80.26 per share. The transaction valued at 587,503 led to the insider holds 168,905 shares of the business.

SISLER SHANNON sold 3,164 shares of CROX for $253,120 on Aug 25. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 49,303 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On May 25, another insider, SMACH THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $49.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $183.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.47.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.90M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.71 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.