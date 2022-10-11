It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With IronNet Inc. (IRNT) stock

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) closed the day trading at 0.62 up 10.56% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0594 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4745080 shares were traded. IRNT reached its highest trading level at $0.6840 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5316.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,716 led to the insider holds 930,172 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,289 shares of IRNT for $17,835 on Sep 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 939,392 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Welch William E, who serves as the Co-CEO & Director of the company, sold 41,859 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 80,369 and left with 7,152,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8888.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRNT traded about 965.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRNT traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.57M. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-0.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $7.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $7.05M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.08M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.2M and the low estimate is $46.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.