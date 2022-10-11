It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Wipro Limited (WIT) stock

The closing price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) was 4.93 for the day, up 4.23% from the previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5335280 shares were traded. WIT reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8550.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4819.

Shares Statistics:

WIT traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 3.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 11.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 395.40% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4B and the low estimate is $12.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.