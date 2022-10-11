ORI (Old Republic International Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) closed at 22.10 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $21.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580652 shares were traded. ORI reached its highest trading level at $22.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when CALDWELL LISA J bought 9,920 shares for $23.63 per share. The transaction valued at 234,410 led to the insider holds 10,706 shares of the business.

WALKER STEVEN R bought 1,000 shares of ORI for $21,585 on May 02. The Director now owns 13,500 shares after completing the transaction at $21.59 per share. On May 02, another insider, WALKER STEVEN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $21.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,383 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $26.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORI traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 303.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 3.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORI is 0.92, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.