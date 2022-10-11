Owens Corning (OC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) was 85.58 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $84.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010312 shares were traded. OC reached its highest trading level at $86.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On June 17, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $119 to $80.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Chambers Brian sold 7,600 shares for $80.80 per share. The transaction valued at 614,080 led to the insider holds 183,384 shares of the business.

Smith Gunner sold 2,700 shares of OC for $224,424 on Sep 15. The President, Roofing now owns 24,460 shares after completing the transaction at $83.12 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, MORRIS W HOWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 401 shares for $84.01 each. As a result, the insider received 33,688 and left with 39,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $101.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.98.

Shares Statistics:

OC traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.54M. Shares short for OC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 3.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, OC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.35 and $10.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.52. EPS for the following year is $11.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.31 and $7.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.5B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.18B and the low estimate is $9.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.