Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $10.39 in the most recent trading day, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) closed at 9.60, down -7.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363906 shares were traded. QTRX reached its highest trading level at $10.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QTRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $40 previously.

On August 09, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 152,418 led to the insider holds 48,614 shares of the business.

DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares of QTRX for $156,502 on Aug 12. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 33,614 shares after completing the transaction at $10.43 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Toloue Masoud, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 105,000 shares for $10.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,095,150 and bolstered with 185,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has reached a high of $60.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 837.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.34M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for QTRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.67, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.06 and $-2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.24. EPS for the following year is $-2.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.12 and $-2.63.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $30.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.9M to a low estimate of $28.73M. As of the current estimate, Quanterix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.82M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.09M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.56M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.5M and the low estimate is $159.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.