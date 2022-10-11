Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) was 39.27 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $39.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529895 shares were traded. ST reached its highest trading level at $39.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.96.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $68.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Votava Shannon M. sold 1,800 shares for $48.81 per share. The transaction valued at 87,858 led to the insider holds 16,389 shares of the business.

ZIDE STEPHEN M sold 12,900 shares of ST for $590,708 on May 02. The Director now owns 21,536 shares after completing the transaction at $45.79 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, COTE JEFFREY J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 94,956 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,172,140 and left with 259,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.35.

Shares Statistics:

ST traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.35M. Shares short for ST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 4.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $996.04M. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $951.02M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.