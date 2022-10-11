The name Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock clocked out at 7.75, up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6689678 shares were traded. DB reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DB traded 5.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.94B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 13.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.13, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.39B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.03B and the low estimate is $26.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.