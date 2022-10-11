There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) can be one of them

The closing price of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) was 17.90 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $18.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027541 shares were traded. FSK reached its highest trading level at $18.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $21.50 from $19.50 previously.

On June 18, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $23.

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on March 05, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Hopkins Jerel A bought 450 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,619 led to the insider holds 6,024 shares of the business.

KROPP JAMES H bought 1,000 shares of FSK for $21,535 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 19,326 shares after completing the transaction at $21.54 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Ford Brian R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $22.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,215 and bolstered with 10,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has reached a high of $23.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.28.

Shares Statistics:

FSK traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.03M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 3.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, FSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.10.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.23M to a low estimate of $358.7M. As of the current estimate, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $167.63M, an estimated increase of 122.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.