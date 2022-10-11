There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) can be one of them

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed the day trading at 4.54 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074794 shares were traded. ILPT reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares for $22.30 per share. The transaction valued at 11,150 led to the insider holds 11,003 shares of the business.

PHELAN KEVIN C sold 500 shares of ILPT for $10,993 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 10,503 shares after completing the transaction at $21.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.5466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.9517.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILPT traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILPT traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 65.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 2.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

ILPT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $102.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.85M to a low estimate of $97.65M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $54.98M, an estimated increase of 86.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.68M, an increase of 80.00% less than the figure of $86.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 68.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.61M and the low estimate is $306.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.