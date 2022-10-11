There are many powerful catalysts in the market: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) can be one of them

The closing price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) was 9.42 for the day, up 4.09% from the previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002499 shares were traded. JELD reached its highest trading level at $9.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JELD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $17.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 553,947 led to the insider holds 11,570,980 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 89,100 shares of JELD for $846,076 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 11,518,236 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 90,050 shares for $9.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 862,940 and bolstered with 11,441,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $28.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

JELD traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.06M. Shares short for JELD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.