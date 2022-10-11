There is a good chance Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed at 28.08 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $28.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554766 shares were traded. EQH reached its highest trading level at $28.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 900,540 led to the insider holds 445,307 shares of the business.

SCOTT BERTRAM L sold 7,300 shares of EQH for $218,076 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 21,429 shares after completing the transaction at $29.87 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Pearson Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.03 each. As a result, the insider received 900,843 and left with 455,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQH traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 378.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.03M. Shares short for EQH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 7.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQH is 0.80, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.51B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.