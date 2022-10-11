There Is Still Room For Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) was 178.67 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $177.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2633428 shares were traded. CAT reached its highest trading level at $181.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $231.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares for $214.13 per share. The transaction valued at 590,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 600 shares of CAT for $131,892 on May 05. The Director now owns 2,480 shares after completing the transaction at $219.82 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, De Lange Bob, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 11,718 shares for $237.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,780,096 and left with 43,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $237.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.32.

Shares Statistics:

CAT traded an average of 2.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.24M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 5.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.12, CAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Caterpillar, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $147.10, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $172.30.

