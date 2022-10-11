There Is Still Room For Geron Corporation (GERN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed the day trading at 2.10 down -3.23% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2780637 shares were traded. GERN reached its highest trading level at $2.1650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GERN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 635.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6063.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GERN traded about 3.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GERN traded about 2.75M shares per day. A total of 403.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 26.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $110k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Geron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $107k, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $110k, an increase of 37.50% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.4M and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 439.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.