There Is Still Room For HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) was 199.09 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $200.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101453 shares were traded. HCA reached its highest trading level at $202.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Elcan Patricia F bought 325 shares for $198.66 per share. The transaction valued at 64,564 led to the insider holds 89,337 shares of the business.

Berres Jennifer sold 2,358 shares of HCA for $516,086 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer now owns 11,392 shares after completing the transaction at $218.87 per share. On May 03, another insider, Whalen Kathleen M, who serves as the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $215.38 each. As a result, the insider received 107,690 and left with 11,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.88.

Shares Statistics:

HCA traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 292.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, HCA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $3.56, while EPS last year was $4.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.87, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $4.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.8 and $16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.18. EPS for the following year is $18.93, with 24 analysts recommending between $20.92 and $17.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.68B and the low estimate is $61.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.