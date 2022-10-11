There Is Still Room For Illumina Inc. (ILMN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was 203.53 for the day, down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $206.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353614 shares were traded. ILMN reached its highest trading level at $207.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.00.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 622.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $270 from $220 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $170 to $250.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $230.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Aravanis Alexander sold 539 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 107,800 led to the insider holds 3,346 shares of the business.

TOUSI SUSAN H sold 250 shares of ILMN for $53,712 on Jun 10. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 41,833 shares after completing the transaction at $214.85 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Dadswell Charles, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 368 shares for $300.13 each. As a result, the insider received 110,448 and left with 7,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $428.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.72.

Shares Statistics:

ILMN traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.