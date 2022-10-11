There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

In the latest session, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) closed at 4.02 down -19.28% from its previous closing price of $4.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.9600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5076134 shares were traded. SCPH reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $6.

On October 15, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2019, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 200,000 shares for $4.75 per share. The transaction valued at 950,000 led to the insider holds 113,269 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 26,622 shares of SCPH for $146,953 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 120,062 shares after completing the transaction at $5.52 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 270,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,350,000 and left with 120,966 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $6.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4215, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0775.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCPH has traded an average of 114.84K shares per day and 885.24k over the past ten days. A total of 27.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 8.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 92.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.29 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.41 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.54 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.58. EPS for the following year is $-1.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.21 and $-1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.07M and the low estimate is $15.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 956.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.