There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Skillz Inc. (SKLZ).

In the latest session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at 1.04 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8956758 shares were traded. SKLZ reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9861.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skillz Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.10.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares of SKLZ for $227,000 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 291,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,215 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,989 and bolstered with 133,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5830.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKLZ has traded an average of 6.70M shares per day and 4.7M over the past ten days. A total of 408.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.21M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.51, compared to 60.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 17.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $388.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480M and the low estimate is $421.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.