There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

The closing price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) was 13.69 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $13.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2242407 shares were traded. BCRX reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B sold 5,000 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 55,200 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Thackray Helen M. sold 7,600 shares of BCRX for $123,120 on Apr 01. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 136,400 shares after completing the transaction at $16.20 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sheridan William P, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 161,139 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider received 2,719,493 and left with 37,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.11.

Shares Statistics:

BCRX traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.16, compared to 29.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.95% and a Short% of Float of 19.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 74.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.32M and the low estimate is $269M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.