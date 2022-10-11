There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

The closing price of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) was 0.16 for the day, up 7.07% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1986872 shares were traded. HAPP reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1485.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAPP has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1973, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2851.

Shares Statistics:

HAPP traded an average of 286.43K shares per day over the past three months and 313.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.78M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HAPP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 330.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 453.45k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.48M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.87M and the low estimate is $88.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.