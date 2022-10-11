There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) closed the day trading at 0.28 up 8.48% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449500 shares were traded. SPCB reached its highest trading level at $0.2860 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2502.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPCB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 04, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 31, 2015, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.25.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2015, with a $13.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4211.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPCB traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPCB traded about 528.94k shares per day. A total of 35.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.67M. Insiders hold about 16.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 178.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 439.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.27M, up 18.20% from the average estimate.