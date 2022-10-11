There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed the day trading at 0.89 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0239 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2554002 shares were traded. VLDR reached its highest trading level at $0.9286 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLDR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $2.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Rekow Mathew sold 6,720 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 8,266 led to the insider holds 1,054,291 shares of the business.

Tarman Laura sold 2,471 shares of VLDR for $3,039 on Sep 15. The SVP of Worldwide Sales now owns 517,391 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Frykman Sally, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 407 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider received 501 and left with 440,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1477.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLDR traded about 5.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLDR traded about 2.85M shares per day. A total of 198.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.01M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 11.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.6M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of $-17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.75M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.