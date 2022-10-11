This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Fastly Inc. (FSLY)

In the latest session, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at 8.09 down -6.26% from its previous closing price of $8.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2438085 shares were traded. FSLY reached its highest trading level at $8.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fastly Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $17.50 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $12.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Shirk Brett sold 2,998 shares for $9.51 per share. The transaction valued at 28,511 led to the insider holds 260,246 shares of the business.

Shirk Brett sold 7,000 shares of FSLY for $69,440 on Sep 15. The Executive Vice President, CRO now owns 263,244 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Shirk Brett, who serves as the Executive Vice President, CRO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $11.29 each. As a result, the insider received 338,700 and left with 270,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSLY has traded an average of 3.67M shares per day and 2.79M over the past ten days. A total of 121.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.98M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 14.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.5 and $-0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.56. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $101.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $110.4M to a low estimate of $98.95M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.73M, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511M and the low estimate is $411.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.