Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)

The closing price of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) was 0.56 for the day, up 9.80% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3354045 shares were traded. PSTV reached its highest trading level at $0.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4629.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 16, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when HEDRICK MARC H bought 5,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 33,580 shares of the business.

Clowes Howard bought 15,000 shares of PSTV for $8,589 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On May 17, another insider, Petersen Greg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,500 and bolstered with 62,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7593.

Shares Statistics:

PSTV traded an average of 4.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 12.95k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.