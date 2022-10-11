Unity Software Inc. (U) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed the day trading at 31.63 down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $32.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6243726 shares were traded. U reached its highest trading level at $33.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of U, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1181.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $36.67 per share. The transaction valued at 29,226 led to the insider holds 219,600 shares of the business.

Whitten Marc sold 6,546 shares of U for $300,658 on Aug 26. The SVP & GM, Create Solutions now owns 252,744 shares after completing the transaction at $45.93 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 9,894 shares for $45.94 each. As a result, the insider received 454,530 and left with 314,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, U traded about 9.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, U traded about 6.15M shares per day. A total of 296.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 22.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $298.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $289M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.