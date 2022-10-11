8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) closed the day trading at 3.02 down -8.21% from the previous closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2990392 shares were traded. EGHT reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Zinn Matthew sold 428 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,789 led to the insider holds 279,817 shares of the business.

Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,875 shares of EGHT for $12,071 on Sep 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 567,634 shares after completing the transaction at $4.20 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Sipes David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,586 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 19,763 and left with 1,051,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0462.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGHT traded about 2.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGHT traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 119.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.99% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 9.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $921.1M and the low estimate is $805.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.