Update from Immunovant Inc. (IMVT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) was 9.54 for the day, up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237580 shares were traded. IMVT reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Roivant Sciences Ltd. bought 416,667 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500,002 led to the insider holds 73,805,331 shares of the business.

Pande Atul bought 15,000 shares of IMVT for $84,000 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.60 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Torti Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,200 and bolstered with 393,358 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.34.

Shares Statistics:

IMVT traded an average of 823.55K shares per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.05M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.7. EPS for the following year is $-1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.44 and $-2.21.