Update from Roku Inc. (ROKU): A steady trajectory

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed the day trading at 53.61 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $55.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6103673 shares were traded. ROKU reached its highest trading level at $55.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROKU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,232 shares for $65.90 per share. The transaction valued at 81,189 led to the insider holds 78,703 shares of the business.

KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,433 shares of ROKU for $95,925 on Sep 02. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 79,935 shares after completing the transaction at $66.94 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Fuchsberg Gilbert, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 3,218 shares for $66.94 each. As a result, the insider received 215,413 and left with 32,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $350.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROKU traded about 9.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROKU traded about 8.2M shares per day. A total of 136.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 8.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $-2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.55. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $-1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.